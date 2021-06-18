Troop record not that good; Scout’s honor
A recent story in The Lakelands Connector honored Hagan Laidlaw and Christian Davison for achieving the rank of Eagle Scout.
The story credited Troop 911 and Chip Stockman, scoutmaster, as having the “state record” for the most Eagle Scouts. This is a mistake.
The number of Eagle Scouts awarded in South Carolina is unknown and it is certain that there are troops in the state with a greater number of scouts that have achieved this honor. In this case, records do not matter.
Every troop is proud of each scout that earns the rank of Eagle Scout. Even more important is the pride felt by each family and each scout in their accomplishment of the achievement.
The Eagle Scouts from our troop have become teachers, military officers, doctors (MD and PhD), dentists, businessmen, coaches and law enforcement officers among many other professions. Regardless of the occupation, all will influence their community and make it better.
Our troop has been blessed through the years to have many dedicated leaders to guide our scouts. Every leader shares in the pride of accomplishment with each scout that achieves this recognition. This is true in each troop in the Lakelands and throughout the state.
Troop 911 is surely proud of our 89 individual Eagle Scouts! That’s our current record and we hope to break that record soon. Here is our salute to each troop’s record, the state record (whatever it may be) and the breaking of those records.
CHIP STOCKMAN
Greenwood