A recent article about Hunter Biden on a big news website weaved a convoluted path through paragraph after paragraph about how he helped fund a family friend and former adviser to his father raise money to unseat Representative Mick Mulvaney back in 2016. Connection after connection was painstakingly made to the Chinese. I felt tension mounting for the big reveal. Instead, I read the contributions made were legal and Brian Steel had his wife stop donating when it was called out as appearing improper. You must carefully read the article to find things like “Neither Buccini has been implicated in any professional or criminal misconduct.”, “It does not appear that they were involved with any Harves-related discussions based on emails reviewed by Fox News Digital.”, and “Neither Person or Zhang have been implicated in any professional or criminal misconduct.” At the end of the long article, I sat disappointedly wondering what the point of it all was. I reread it in case I’d missed something. Nope. Nothing illegal here. The only point seemed to be to make people angry by listing all kinds of Chinese connections and political contributions even though nothing illegal was done. Reminded me of Trump supporters who when not under oath claimed massive voter fraud, but when sworn in to tell the truth in court were unable to provide evidence and lost 61 of 62 cases. But boy do unproven fraud claims fire people up and get them angry. Anger keeps people from thinking clearly.