In 1994 Congress passed the Public Safety Firearms Use Protection Act that banned the sales of assault weapons and magazines that held more than 10 rounds of ammunition. Sales of these weapons were banned to private citizens of any age. The ban expired in 2004. During these ten years, the number of mass shootings was down compared to the numbers in the decade before the ban and the decade after ban. Now we are asking if the sales of assault weapons should be banned for those under age 21. What valid reason is there for any private citizen, regardless of age, to purchase assault weapons which were designed for warfare? Banning assault weapons sales to private citizens, enacting red flag laws, mandating wait times, closing background check loopholes, and funding mental health services adequately would go a long way in reducing the number of mass shootings in our country. Some say their opposition to gun safety legislation is about personal rights. What about the right to live of all the innocent children and adults who have been murdered with assault weapons? Our prayer is that God will open the hearts of our congressional and state “leaders” who oppose gun safety legislation because of the vast sums of money they are being paid by the NRA and other such groups.