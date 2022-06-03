The problem isn’t guns, it’s criminals and sentencing
Opinions, opinions, everybody has them, including the Index Journal and myself!
The very next day after the terrible killing of innocent children and adults in Texas, the IJ says we need more gun laws in order to prevent these shootings! WRONG ... Remember the old saying, “When guns are outlawed, only outlaws will have guns!”
My opinion is- We need clear cut sentences for clear cut crimes. Example: If you are caught with illegal drugs, you get X number of years in jail. If you break in someone’ s home and steal, you get x # of years. If you kill someone, you get the death sentence, period!
Way too many times when reading the arrest report, you see the same people committing the same type of crimes!
I honestly believe that if a person knows, without a shadow of a doubt, that if they commit a certain crime, and know beforehand what the penalty will be, they will think long and hard before doing it!
I think I speak for most people in that we are tired of paying our tax dollars to keep criminals in jail! Make them earn their room and board and 3 meals a day!
Establish criminal work crews to clean up our roadways, cut grass, weed eat around bridges and signs, etc.
Again, if criminals know beforehand what to expect, I for one would love to see Greenwood County looking Great again!
