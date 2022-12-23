Most of have heard about opioids and the negativism associated with the intake of it. Apparently those who wanted to dispose of the pain killers have never had much pain.
As we advance with age a lot of our bodies need help to cope with different maladies. We know some will abuse the usage. For the majority of folk, they do not. We are hearing and experiencing sadness as the young are taking many narcotics.
As we turn our thoughts to the young, maybe we we should try and get to the root of the problem. Many are in the teen years who are overdosing. It is reported two out of three marriages now end in divorce. Families nowadays are struggling to survive due to job problems and inflation. That leaves sometimes one parent trying to be both. I really think this starts with the beginning of life, the deep need to know they are loved and cared for. Don't neglect to the deep need for spiritual value as well. That is really overlooked and neglected by many due to fragmented marriages. So in the school system, the teens are facing the deep need to be accepted by other students. This can be in their favor or just the opposite. A great number have inferiority complexes. The love and attention really are main factors that parents can give them along with the right and helpful discipline. Just maybe would see less of the youth deaths due to drugs. Do we realize some of our youth today will be tomorrows political leaders.