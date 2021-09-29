The morning walk
It is Friday, my wife is sleeping in (her day off) and for my own medical reasons, I am up. Thankfully, our Chocolate Lab is ready to go. Hazel follows me into the kitchen, eats like she has been starved, and we exit onto our drive straight to the street. The morning is brisk, feeling like our first true day of Fall. Right off the bat, I see our new neighbor’s new porch light is on. Settling in, I see. He is a super nice guy, moved for his mother, and will be a great new friend.
And speaking of friends, my wife and I have only been here a year but could not be happier with the vast array of friends we have made. As Hazel and I make our daily loop around the block, and as the sun begins to rise, I pass many friend’s houses. Two of our best friends own the brick home just a few lots down. The wife was a member of the group who came to invite my wife to move here and take on the role of rector at Church of the Resurrection, Episcopal. She had other churches to look at, but we were both hooked.
What a town, what a church, and what a life. Hazel and I finish our loop and return inside where Hazel has come to expect a ‘treat.’ I take her to my office, she sits on her bed expectantly, and I make her the happiest dog in town. Then I circle to my desk chair, have a gulp of coffee, and write this dead-true essay with love. Life is good.
MURRAY DUNLAP
Greenwood