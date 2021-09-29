The fleeting sands of time
It is quite ironic how serene and yet upheaval of mother earth, are soo similar as to father time.
We can be on a sandy beach where the atmosphere is calm, warm and serene. The ocean waves seem to slap the shore. In another area there can be sand storms which seem to devour everything in existence. Our time frame as we live can be soo similar. One line from a song, states, “Time goes by slowly and time can do so much.”
As a youngster and youth, it would seem time is just dragging it’s heels. Then as years go by it seems time has flown it’s coop. We then begin to realize the hourglass of our time frame has just about emptied itself.
Some religions do believe in reincarnation. As for myself, I would not relish the importantly if it were possibly. The right, the wrongs I may have incurred on others, may make me think in a positive lime light. However, time keeps marching on. There was a beginning of time and it will soon meet it’s fate as eternity will take first place. There seem to be more meaningful thoughts as our years seem to wane.
MYRTLE BOYD
Ninety Six