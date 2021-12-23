The Divided States of America
We are many states and so are our problems. Our nation seems to be on two chaotic pathways. Technology and religion.
Some may say, why not add politics to the looming condition. The latest advancement in technological movement covers that situation.
Present day drones and robots may be used for the advantage or destruction. Political leaders seem to now have not only America but earth in their views and intentions
We are supposed to be a nation of religious freedom. Iron clad on coming laws may well alter this right. Inflation and immorality have injected America with unforeseen poison. We can believe other countries are on their alert and aware of our immigration along with other manifold problems.
I feel no country should know the strength of America’s military arsenal. Apparently it has leaked out. We are lacking some what now, as how to combat the enemy.
Life, liberty and freedom for us here seems to have taken a backtrack. We may be living in a late great America.
MYRTLE BOYD
Ninety Six