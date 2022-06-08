Thanks volunteers for placing flags

On behalf of the American Legion Post 20 and all the Veterans that gave their ALL FOR OUR FREEDOM, I would like to Thank the many volunteers who diligently place flags on our Veterans Graves.

Greenwood is so Blessed to have those that Love and Honor our Veterans with this flag. Thank You and may God Bless You and may God Bless America, land of the Free and the Home of the Brave!!!

DAN GRUBBS

Chaplain, American Legion Post 20