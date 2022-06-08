Voice of the people: Thanks volunteers for placing flags Jun 8, 2022 41 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Thanks volunteers for placing flagsOn behalf of the American Legion Post 20 and all the Veterans that gave their ALL FOR OUR FREEDOM, I would like to Thank the many volunteers who diligently place flags on our Veterans Graves.Greenwood is so Blessed to have those that Love and Honor our Veterans with this flag. Thank You and may God Bless You and may God Bless America, land of the Free and the Home of the Brave!!!DAN GRUBBSChaplain, American Legion Post 20 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Submit a Guest Column If you're interested in submitting a Guest Column, click here. Submit Guest Column Remembrance Project: Lynching of African American women in America 41 min ago Remembrance Project: The separation of families: A story as old as time Jun 7, 2022 Remembrance Project: Remembering those who came before us Jun 6, 2022 Andy Brack: New graduates should inspire parents, leaders Jun 4, 2022 Remembrance Project: Maybe we haven't come that far at all Jun 3, 2022 Lakelands Connector Greenwood Regional Rehabilitation Hospital honored May 25, 2022 McAlhany retires from Greenwood Capital May 25, 2022 Thirteen honored for loyal service to PTC May 25, 2022 Graduates urged to ‘Stamp Your Work With Excellence’ May 25, 2022 Latest News +11 Angels lose 13th straight after firing Maddon; Trout injured Angels' Mike Trout leaves game with left groin tightness Is a 9% plus return too good to be true? Greenwood Food Bank hosts 5K fundraiser Matthew Hensley: Newsprint costs rankle newspaper industry Most Popular Articles ArticlesPedestrian struck, killed Friday near Donalds; coroner's office trying to ID victimGreenwood man sentenced to 25 years for molesting 9-year-oldGreenwood man dies in Lake Hartwell after police chaseGreenwood man faces assault chargeWare Shoals council discusses Pitts Park safetyGreenwood man faces domestic violence chargeChamber cites 'adversarial relationship' for Heegan's oustingEdgefield man dies after falling off back of pickup truckGreenwood man faces charge he inappropriately touched childLetter to our readers: Index-Journal announces changes to its print schedule State News After quiet year, SC Democrats heat up in governor primary SC lawmakers meet briefly on $13B budget but reach no deal 'Tiger King' star Doc Antle charged with money laundering ‘Tiger King’ star Doc Antle to face money laundering charges Debate finally set for South Carolina Democratic hopefuls