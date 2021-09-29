Thanks IJ for coverage
Thank you Index-Journal for your clear-eyed coverage of the silliness of our state’s governor and his extremist minions.
Recent letters from two people named Jeff present a clear negative contrast. The Index gives thanks for the hundreds of medical and technical professionals whose have helped push SC vaccinations over 50%. The two Jeffs and others like them seem bogged down in fear. One Jeff’s letter barely comprehensible letter excoriated the Index’s editor in obscene terms. The other Jeff can write clear sentences. I just wish he had written these same sentences two years ago when Pres. Trump was failing to deal with the military, drug, and immigration “facts” that he parades in his letter.
Every Democratic president for the last three decades has inherited a Republican debacle — financial, cultural, or military. Now Biden and his professionals are clawing back from the deals Trump made with Taliban terrorists and American terrorists such as the Proud Boys — not to mention congressmen and women who support the January 6 terrorist insurrection. Remember Republican President Reagan and Democratic Speaker O’Neil? They worked together as Americans. How Americans long for that type of cooperation!
Recently, Pauline Bauer, a January 6 Trump-traitor, gestured obscenely to a judge. His reaction was swift and simple — “Back to jail.” She and Jake Chansley are the faces of Trump’s Republican party. Let us pray that voters send their supporters in Congress packing.
Finally, thank you Suzy Holloway and Errol Hess for your thoughtful, decent commentaries.
DR. BOB PHILLIPS
Donalds