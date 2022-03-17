Were the Index Journal seeking an orthodox thesis for not discontinuing its newspaper, today’s issue represented a paradoxical attempt to convince readers that without a paper they would know nothing about how elected officials are spending their tax dollars. Such comments imply displeasure by elected officials to encourage subscribership using deceptive journalistic practices. The IJ’s position should be that of taking full responsibility for diminishing accounts through initiative-taking and more creative person and policy actions.
We readers are not paying for blank front pages or the perceived dread of not knowing how officials are spending our tax dollars. The cost of today’s paper was a waste of resources and the Journal’s Editor-in-Chief should not have allowed its release.
Even more concerning is that today’s paper appears to signal the IJ has lost touch with reader demographics coupled with that of salient and timely local, national, and international newsworthy articles that support a viable and continued subscriber interest and growth. The rest is what any newspaper should be providing to support the growth of our city and county’s infrastructure, and I fully support that effort.
I found today’s newspaper to be intellectually demeaning and a waste of paper, ink, and labor. Hopefully, Greenwood’s long-lasting Journal will strive harder to solve the more pressing issue of providing a news-quality, 7-day a week, on time paper free of excuses and false pretense. If that cost more to accomplish, then increase cost to meet subscriber demands.