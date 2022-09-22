It is evident that the Governors are using illegal immigrants to highlight what is happening on the southern border. After two years of the Biden Administration refusing to acknowledge there are problem of illegal Immigrants, what do you expect boarder states to do when VP Kamal Harris, who is suppose to be in charge, states that the boarder is secure! Anyone who believes the southern boarder is secure must be living in lala land. Seems that the writer of the View Point is not concerned about immigrants who get raped, murdered, and who knows what else, coming into the US illegally. Why didn’t the IJ write a editorial when President Biden was flying Illegal immigrants all over the US in the dark of night without telling the cities illegal immigrants were coming. Where is the IJ’s support for all of the legal US citizens who live, own land and work along the boarders finding dead bodies on their land and living in fear of their lives. Could it be that governors do see the immigrants as “human beings”, who’s inhuman treatment started long before crossing the southern boarder Illegally and want it stopped. If the illegal immigrants were kidnaped by the Governors wouldn’t the same be true of the Biden Administration flying them in the dark of night? Your Parable is a good one, separate the Sheep (legal immigrants) and the Goats (illegal immigrants) most would be ok with that. Love the IJ just think you are off base on this one.