A question needs to be answered, “what is the purpose of the Senate Judiciary Committee Supreme Court nomination hearings”? Regardless if one is for or against Judge Jackson, respect should be shown. What does her religion or lack thereof, have to do with qualification to serve on the Supreme Court? Does anyone think the hearings changed one Senator’s mind? It would be a pretty good bet that as soon as the nomination was announced every Senator knew how their vote would be cast. The insane part is all of the Senators know the answers to the silly questions being ask. All knew the standard answer by Judge Jackson “I cannot discuss that question because (X) may come before the Supreme Court in the future”. Each Senator had the opportunity to have a private meeting with Judge Jackson to ask any questions needing clarification. Instead, Senators, both Democrats and Republicans, spent valuable time grandstanding in front of TV cameras. It might be good theatre and help Senators add money to their reelection fund, but doesn’t add much else. The only new commitment by Judge Jackson was that she would “consider recusing” herself from the Harvard University case working its way through the court. Bottom line is that these hearings are a waste of time and money, there are more important problems that need the Senators attention.