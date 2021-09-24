Supports Goodman for council seat
This letter is regarding information published in the Index-Journal Weekender on 9/4 and 9/11/21 about candidate registration for the vacant seat on the Greenwood County Council. Mary Ann Goodman of Ninety Six is one of the registrars. She worked 8 years as Clerk Treasurer for Town of Ninety Six. She will be a great asset to the council. Her honesty, loyalty and commitment to the residents of Ninety Six have been proven and is what we need in an elected official. I believe she is the most qualified candidate to win this council seat.
JO ANN EICHELBERGER
Ninety Six