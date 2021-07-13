The Charleston Post and Courier and the Index-Journal need to be commended on printing several stories.
In the July 3 Index-Journal was an article about a top GOP political consultant who had 14 charges in a seven-year investigation. All of this was forgiven when he sent an email to Allen Wilson (Columbia) (his political consultant was in Columbia too) to call off the investigations. He said in his email that they couldn't investigate his son, a representative. His son pleaded guilty to accepting $4 million from lobbyists and doing their bidding o the consulting business. He got probation for this and his father got charges dropped as part of the deal as long as the father cooperated with investigators. The father failed to report this and lied to the state grand jury. The charges were reinstated.
Would this be best that we were afforded the same.
Rauch Wise said it best.
There was a column on the same day on page 8A by Steve Roberts about trust. He said "Trust, after all, is a precious commodity, in politics, the essential oil that lubricates the machine of democracy."
What are we supposed to think? Trust breeds trust.
The story about Clarendon County and its long-running water issue that resulted in many residents being sick is another example.
Will anyone be charged or will this be swept under the rug?
SUE COURSEY
Greenwood