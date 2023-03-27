For the past seven weeks I have worked with The Louisiana Bucket Brigade, fighting alongside community members, environmental justice organizations, and countless others, to stop the senseless devastation of life and land happening in the river parishes of lower Louisiana, known as “Cancer Alley”. For decades, the scale of toxic pollution found in this place has been abhorrent, discriminatory, and unjustified. Justice bides her time.
I was a visitor to a place known by its residents as a “Sacrifice Zone”, where the luxury of our own world brings destruction and devastation of life and limb to man and beast alike. There is no moral absolvement in visiting this closet, merely glancing at the world created by our empathy or best wishes or prayers. The devastation brought on by the massive petrochemical industry has generated an abominable misery, creating countless “sacrifice zones”, all over the world. I beg us to examine the costs of our lives, and ask what is worthy of exacting devastation on a people, a war waged through air, water and soil. Our empathy to these spaces is worthless in the face of our own inaction. A call for solidarity, and an end to exploitative and expropriative use of the world’s bounty is of total and complete necessity.
I want to give thanks to Inclusive Louisiana, Rise Saint James, The Louisiana Bucket Brigade, and the communities living on the fenceline, who are subject to this reality every waking hour. Your kindness, faith, and generosity have not gone unappreciated.