This is in response to the Greenwood GOP and their calling out of Lindsey Graham and the infrastructure bill.
Maybe it would be wise for Sen. Billy Garrett and Rep. McCravy to read the entire bill rather than listen to commentators. While I am not a Lindsey supporter, it seems like the U.S. Senate has finally accomplished a compromise on something. There is no doubt in my mind that the infrastructure bill oozes with pork. This bill is a compromise, where both parties have finally agreed on something of significance.
For example, could making the internet available to all Americans be a bad thing? Especially for our school children who might have to be back in the virtual classroom because of the next virus? Clean water would be nice for us all. Many years ago we had water well problems, and I did research about joining a municipal water supply but there is no water access in our area.
In Abbeville County, where I live, there are signs posted at many bridges with a weight load limit. This is to warn emergency vehicles to possibly detour a bridge. No doubt this will make response time a little longer, and possibly raise homeowner insurance rates.
Then again, have any of the Greenwood GOP been on Highway 25 lately going to or from Greenville? Talk about a teeth-chattering ride. Maybe our senators could possibly take care of our state needs before venturing into unknown territory.
JOHN BRAY
Donalds