With all the hate, drugs and killings in the world now, it makes an older person realize that we really had it good many years ago compared to now. We just did not realize it then.
What saddens me is our Emerald City, along with Union, is ranked high with fentanyl deaths and all these uncalled-for deaths. Is there a solution? Maybe the government and courts should look at this and not let someone who just killed a person out on bond. Or maybe dig deeper in the drugs here and find a solution so our young kids can grow up and not die in the hands of a madman.
My heart is sad because I have lost my nephew to this poison and we grieve just like the other families because we will never get the chance to see our kids and family grow up.
Come on Greenwood, what will it take before this stops? The book of Revelation speaks of all of this turmoil and the devil is winning lives as we speak.
I pray for Greenwood, a better tomorrow and all the families that have lost love ones to this sickening world.
TAMMY SHEALY
Greenwood