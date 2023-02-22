Little or nothing is said about Tim Scott, Ben Carson, Clarence Thomas, Star Parker, Walter Williams, Condoleezza Rice, Colin Powell, and other black conservatives during Black history month. So it seems to me that these excellent black role models take a back seat to everyone on the left of the political divide.
I believe black conservatives are some of America’s greatest heroes. Clarence Thomas is an excellent example. He was born in the projects of Savannah, Georgia. He was raised by a single mother who would not allow him to be influenced by the wrong crowd. She insisted that Clarence diligently study to make something of himself.
That is much the same story of the renowned surgeon, Ben Carson. Black conservatives find success in life despite facing most of the same challenges as black liberals. Indeed, one hurdle these courageous conservatives have to overcome is the rejection of the majority of their own race.
Wise people, black or white, simply refuse to waste their time and energy dwelling on past history or blaming others for all of their problems.
May all people of faith pray for better race relations in our country. Christian love, grace, mercy, kindness, and forgiveness are the only remedies for racial tension and strife.