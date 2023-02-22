Some thoughts on Black history month

Little or nothing is said about Tim Scott, Ben Carson, Clarence Thomas, Star Parker, Walter Williams, Condoleezza Rice, Colin Powell, and other black conservatives during Black history month. So it seems to me that these excellent black role models take a back seat to everyone on the left of the political divide.

Don Hiers lives in Greenwood. Contact him at intouch1965@nctv.com.

