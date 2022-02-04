Over 14,000 people in South Carolina have died due to COVID; over 900,000 in the United States; and over 5,000,000 globally. Astonishingly, only 31% of adults in this country believe COVID is a serious health threat despite the death rates and strains on our medical systems, educational systems, economy, mental health, the supply chain, and the overall disruption in our society. A new COVID variant has emerged in 49 countries including the United States. More variants are likely to occur. Vaccinations, masks, and social distancing are highly effective in ameliorating the spread of COVID and protecting the vulnerable; i.e., the elderly, cancer patients, diabetics, smokers, organ or bone marrow recipients, those with chronic illnesses, and those with Down syndrome. We all are tired, and the only way to return to a semblance of normalcy is to work together practicing the recommended preventative measures. Otherwise, the chaos of the pandemic will continue. Sadly, when we go out in public, most people we see aren’t even masking. Do the non-maskers realize they could be asymptomatic carriers spreading the virus and threatening the health and the lives of people who are especially vulnerable to COVID and prolonging the pandemic? Ask yourself if you want to be part of the solution or part of the problem.