I, like most everyone in this community, heard and read about the tragedy that was the triple-homicide last week in Greenwood County.
The officers should be commended for their hard work and dedication to finding this monster. Their effort was truly amazing. That is not the point of this letter.
The point of this letter is the headline, “It’s a true gift from God,” one which could be seen as gauche at best and insensitive at worst. Although I do understand the context, the quote being taken from the major of the investigations division to describe how he feels about the dedicated people he works with is the only “gift” in this scenario.
Admittedly, I am not a god-fearing individual, one of the few in this community, and of course my opinion on this matter is such — my opinion. Saying that, I do not believe that if there is an omnipotent, omniscient god, all-loving god that he would allow such an atrocity to occur.
Wouldn’t the “gift from god” be that the bullets meant for these individuals all miss? Why would the lives of these three people, especially a 10-year-old, be taken in this pre-meditated murder?
I cannot possibly speak for the families of the victims and comment about how horrible these last few days have been for them, but it seems insensitive to imply with this article that anything about this situation is a gift from above.
HAYLEY HAMMOND
Greenwood