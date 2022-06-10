Love the I-J’s recent inflow of good letters and columns! Like one gun-owning writer, I fully agree that cowardly politicians must take a stand for the lives of Americans. Cowards have refused to close the Charleston Loophole that allows racist felons to purchase guns.
Kudos to the righteous gun shops who refuse to sell to anyone who can’t pass the current background checks—no time limits. And why shouldn’t guns come under the same category as cars? Modern guns and cars were unimaginable in 1791 when the first ten Amendments were enacted. Yet anything goes for guns while motor vehicles are strictly regulated. We don’t hear AAA whining about “taking away our cars.”
Dr. Robyn Agnew, in “Sanctity of life doesn’t end at birth,” sensibly argues for consistent protection for human life. SC politicians jam through anti-abortion legislation while preventing schools from teaching medically accurate sex education. The former might save some lives but the latter certainly destroys lives, careers, marriages, and more. Hypocrisy applies here. Mandatory sex education, acceptance of Medicaid, and gun safety laws would prove that SC legislators have our best interests uppermost in their minds.
Especially penetrating was Carter McDuffie’s “Maybe we haven’t come that far at all.” With incredible courage he emphasizes, “We as a country continue to pride ourselves on ‘how far we’ve come’ while the overlying problems of brutality and deaths continue.” I do hope the “conservative” state legislator I recently heard proclaim that the “racial playing field” is “level” has read Mr. McDuffie’s cogently researched and argued essay.