I am responding to the Over View in the Index Weekender on April 23 about Ninety Six' Town problems. Before Mary Ann Goodman retired as Clerk/Treasurer on 12/31/2018, she had a "clean audit". Ketesha Crump-Lukie was hired as the new Clerk/Treasurer. The Town uses the Quickbooks program. Within a few months on the job, she was asking for the Clerkbooks program to go along with Quickbooks. She did not "know the Quickbooks system". Council did not approve the request.
Approximately a year later(+/-), it was on the Council agenda again and was approved. The price was about $8,000.00; however, a reliable source has said it's $12,000.00+. Even today with all this outlay of public funds, she still cannot provide information that Council needs. Ketesha has been in this job almost 3 1/2 years and still cannot provide data that's needed. She owns all these problems. Something is wrong this picture! Ketesha's inadequacies have shown tax payers their money is not being spent wisely.
With all the extra outlay of tax dollars to "clean up this financial mess", if the same people remain to handle the Town's affairs and business the ship will go down again. Ninety Six's government is Strong Mayor meaning the Mayor makes the final decisions not the Council.
I attend most of the council meetings. Folks in Ninety Six should come to these Council meetings to see how our tax dollars are being spent.