My fear realized… I am about to turn 50. And this just happened: I have been a runner all my adult life. But since I was in an automobile accident, my balance is not what it was. Recently, I was stopped by a university security guard while out trying to jog, and he asked me if I was ok. My gait is that bad. Now, if this is how I look at 15 years since the wreck, then I should just stop.
With this encounter in mind, it was gorgeous today. But I stopped myself from trying to jog and grabbed some yard clippers. I went into the front yard and began cutting back some weedy vines creeping in. All started just fine. But the next thing I know, my foot slipped on some loose pine straw and instead of cutting the vine, I cut my thumb -almost to the bone. I used most of a roll of toilet paper trying to stop the blood. Then I dug out my styptic pencil from a shaving stash and applied that. It hurt so bad; I lost my breath. But it made the cut much more reasonable. I did finally manage to get a band aid on (after 4 tries) and decided to take a shower. This was much needed but started my cut bleeding again, and with wet feet and a slick floor, I predictably fell and hit my head against the wall.
I remind you -I am about 50. What will my life be like when I am 70? God-forbid, 80? My wife fears this as well. Maybe we’ll get rich and convert a huge marshmallow into our home. Maybe then, just maybe, I’d be safe.