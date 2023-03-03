Schools need to be able to teach accurate history
Imagine a bill being considered in the South Carolina legislature to prohibit teaching about such topics as the early American settlers, the Civil War, and Pearl Harbor.
Showers early then becoming windy with scattered thunderstorms arriving for the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 76F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Windy with showers and thunderstorms early. Then clearing after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low around 50F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Updated: March 3, 2023 @ 3:23 am
Schools need to be able to teach accurate history
Imagine a bill being considered in the South Carolina legislature to prohibit teaching about such topics as the early American settlers, the Civil War, and Pearl Harbor.
Would anyone’s education be complete without the study of these topics? Without learning about such historic figures as George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, or Abraham Lincoln? Of course not! Yet a bill on the docket in the South Carolina statehouse would, if passed, stifle the teaching of slavery, Reconstruction, the Jim Crow era, and the Civil Rights movement in public schools. This bill would limit teaching about Fredrick Douglas, Harriet Tubman and Martin Luther King, Jr. and many other prominent figures in Black history.
Black history is an integral part of American history as are Native American history, Hispanic history, and Asian American history. These histories are intertwined with the history that has been traditionally taught. American history is incomplete without the inclusion of Black History, etc. Failure to teach the history of all of our ancestors is robbing our young people of their heritage. We all must know where we’ve come from in order to fully understand who we are and where we’re going.
Please contact your state senators and representatives to oppose passage of House Bill H.3728 and any other such legislation that may be proposed. Similarly worded legislation in Florida and other states has resulted in the elimination of factual Black History. May historic truth be taught in all of our schools. It is the TRUTH that sets us free!
NANCY WILSON
Ninety Six
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.