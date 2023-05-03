SC senators’ priorities out of line

Imagine. There are only five women in the South Carolina Senate. Women are more than half the number of citizens of this state but must depend on mostly men to determine the laws which empower or confine women. This year the five women Senators have insisted on empowering women to determine their own pregnancies. They were joined, I am happy to say, by 16 men who respect women, science and economic fact to defeat a near total abortion ban bill.