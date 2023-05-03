Imagine. There are only five women in the South Carolina Senate. Women are more than half the number of citizens of this state but must depend on mostly men to determine the laws which empower or confine women. This year the five women Senators have insisted on empowering women to determine their own pregnancies. They were joined, I am happy to say, by 16 men who respect women, science and economic fact to defeat a near total abortion ban bill.
Three cheers for the 21 state senators who are practical, science aware citizens. Twenty one people who have looked at history and realized that today’s women bear a heavy responsibility for the nurture of their children and must plan pregnancies around their economic and social situations. Twenty one Senators who were realistic and caring, regardless of political party.
The same Senators who worry about a fetus that is not yet a developed human being seem to care not at all for the born children who are threatened by guns or by a weak education system or by lack of housing. They do not want accurate scientific education about sex to be available to children so they might know how to protect themselves from predators. They are not working to alleviate the problems that exist for our children who are struggling right now.
It is time to be supportive of South Carolina’s women and children.