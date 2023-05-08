To say that our once great nation is now in a terrible situation, and growing worse mainly because of its Democrat core in Washington, can hardly be denied. Here are a number of ways in which our decline is occurring.
1) The economy is being destroyed by the Biden administration’s reckless spending.
2) Our southern border no longer exists, as huge numbers of illegal aliens pour in daily; Chinese-made fentanyl is smuggled in by Mexican cartels.
3) Our excellent energy industry has been crippled by Biden’s stupid claim that we must convert from all fossil fuel to solar and wind energy sources for electric power. There is no way those two sources combined could replace fossil fuels. Nuclear offers the best choice, but is never even mentioned due too one minor mishap decades ago that apparently scared the American public permanently.
4) Our large cities, all run by Democrat politicians, used to function well, but many of them have turned into hell-holes by violent crime and infestation by the homeless, and often run by politicians who refuse to either indict or convict felons caught by police.
5) Public education quality has over years succumbed to various modern “woke” nonsenses, and no longer educates like it used to in years before it was strangled by the teacher unions power gain.
It seems that these days a day rarely goes by without the public learning about new violent crimes in which innocent citizens are killed or maimed. Folks, we’re rapidly losing our once great nation.