Based on what we learn from various media these days, I believe any rational person might agree that our once great nation is gradually, but surely, on the skids toward oblivion. The nation that Trump unwillingly handed Biden was in fine condition, threatened only by China’s obvious intent to displace us, taking over as world’s number one nation. Biden and his cabinet members could hardly be doing any worse unless they moved faster at what they’re doing.
Example one is our southern border situation. Biden has happily exacerbated the mess by allowing millions of illegals to flood into our nation and distributing to major cities throughout our nation, hoping they will become certain Democrat voters. Recently that border situation has taken an even nastier turn: Chinese-manufactured fentanyl shipped to drug cartels in Mexico, and thence smuggled into our country to kill American “suckers” that use it.
Now to the worsening problem our nation has due to Chinese fentanyl shipped to Mexican cartels, which in turn infiltrate it to the USA. What Biden ought (but never will) do is take his Sec’y of Defense with him down to visit Mexican president Obrador and plead with him to stop the cartels in Mexico from infiltrating huge amounts of fentanyl into the USA. Should Obrador plead “no can do” Biden should counter with “we can do and will do;” either with or without Mexican help our military will enter Mexico and obliterate the cartels in a “take no prisoners” campaign.