Says to use heroin, fentanyl for executions
All the hullabaloo over the unavailability of a cocktail of drugs needed for executions is beyond comprehension.
With so much heroin and fentanyl lying around in evidence lockers in this country, surely some can be made available for this purpose. After all, so many fools are pumping the stuff into their veins for pleasure, so it can’t possibly be painful.
Maybe the politicians and do-gooders should just stay out of the way, and let the law be carried out.
RICHARD MOELLER
Greenwood