Anyone whose head is not in the sand will recognize that America is like a train headed down the wrong track. We desperately need leaders filled with wisdom and integrity who have a backbone rather than a wishbone. Leaders like District 13 Representative John R. McCravy, III. Representative McCravy has stood firm against the bullies in our state who fight against writing law based on Biblical truth. Since the US Supreme Court changed the restrictions that Row v. Wade placed on states, Representative McCravy has shown backbone in the fight to end all abortions in SC. I understand and respect that many people disagree with me on the issue of life. Yet as a child of God, I unapologetically base my view of life on the teaching of Scripture. On Nov. 8, I will be looking for a leader to represent me at the State House who is willing to do everything within his power to end the practice of abortion while supporting mothers who find themselves in an unplanned pregnancy. Representative McCravy supports the Bible’s teaching on the sanctity of life, care for those in need, family, the rule of law and many other issues that are important to me and other Christians. Through the years I have had several conversations with Representative McCravy and he continues to impress me with his wisdom and integrity. On November 8th, I will proudly cast my vote for Representative John R, McCravy, III.