The January 2 View opened by quoting negative comments by former SC Governor Nicki Haley back in 2015 about funding of a McCormick County spec building. She admitted she did not know county leaders, but said they needed to be replaced.
She failed to mention that her own department of commerce had been involved with McCormick County Council throughout the funding of the spec building process. In my view, she wanted to claim involvement so she could claim she had helped every county in the state with economic development projects.
The same January 2 View indicated costs for recent water damage to the county administration building being passed on to taxpayers. This came from one of the sources mentioned in the View and was published before learning that the damage is covered by a state insurance program.
McCormick, like all SC counties, might have room for improvement, but it has a lot going for it. Passage of a one-cent sales tax has enabled the county to update broadband communication, EMS, fire safety and security for all citizens, a new EMS services building, renovation of recreation facilities, and a new EMS and fire station in the north of the county. Approximately 400 new families have settled in McCormick in the past few years.
In my view, the Index Journal failed to get the whole story. It’s time for the Index Journal to attend meetings and interview those who have direct knowledge rather than printing only one view from sources who may present, for their own political benefit, negative views of McCormick.