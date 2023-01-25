The January 2 View opened by quoting negative comments by former SC Governor Nicki Haley back in 2015 about funding of a McCormick County spec building. She admitted she did not know county leaders, but said they needed to be replaced.

She failed to mention that her own department of commerce had been involved with McCormick County Council throughout the funding of the spec building process. In my view, she wanted to claim involvement so she could claim she had helped every county in the state with economic development projects.