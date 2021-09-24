Says our view wrong; need to wake up
Regarding your view — Critical Political Gaming of 9-18-21 — yes the 2020 presidential election was stolen and most people around the world know it.
If you get your information from the associated press, Twitter, ABC, NBC, CBS, PBS, then I understand you would think this!
The Democrat party is pushing communism left wing propaganda and is destroying our country and the American way of life.
Wake up, pay attention, vote Republication before its too late.
LOWELL MARTINDILL
Hodges