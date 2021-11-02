Says Oct. 24 editorial cartoon distasteful, untrue
I have to say that the Journal has printed a high number of distasteful editorial cartoons since the 2016 election. However, the one printed in this Weekender was particularly distasteful and untrue, depicting a “coverup” of liberty being attached on the Jan. 06 “riot”
The vast majority of the protesters were peaceful. The ones who were storming the Capitol were quickly condemned by the Republican party. Indeed, despite all the accomplishments of President Trump, he was more criticized by his own party than any president in my 53 years.
Oddly, I don’t recall any political cartoons in the Journal depicting BLM and Antifa riots that actually destroyed businesses of every race and lives purposely taken for having opposing views, city being taken over, all covered up or justified by the Democrat party.
Funny how that works.
JAMES HOZEY
Abbeville