Greenwood District 13 Rep John McCravy believes that the state should have more power than the individual in the most personal of decisions.
On the issue of abortion the three exceptions of rape, incest, and the life of the mother have been a cornerstone of Republican platforms since the era of Reagan. Rep John McCravy has made it clear that he disagrees with the exception for rape, and that a woman should be forced by the state to carry a rapist’s pregnancy to term. Will terminating a pregnancy as a result of rape make the rape victim and her doctor criminals?
This is not conservatism. It is state sponsored extremism. Real conservatism does not disregard the personal liberty of a rape victim, nor does it ignore the innate wisdom of motherhood granted by God. The government should not be involved in such a decision!
Earlier this year, Rep McCravy led the charge that killed the medical marijuana bill, advocating again for the power of the state over what could help the individual and ignoring relief for our veterans and cancer patients.
Rep. McCravy is practicing statism, not conservatism! He wants his moral beliefs to have the arbitrary force of law over your individual freedom in life or death matters.
As someone who has spent most of my adult life as a Republican activist, I believe that Democrat Bill Kimler better represents personal liberty than John McCravy.
Join me in supporting Bill Kimler for SC House District 13.