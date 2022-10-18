I'm writing to share my thoughts about John McCravy, the incumbent member of the South Carolina House of Representatives for District 13. I've known John and his family for many years. Our children attended school with his. We were members of the same church for many years. I can say, without any reservations, that John is one of the finest men I know.
He is a true servant. He has been diligently serving the people of South Carolina for 6 years. And when I say "serving", I mean it. Often, public servants seem to be interested in holding office for purposes other than actually serving the people. John McCravy is a real servant of the people. He is a kind, generous, godly man, with convictions based on his faith. He and his wife, Dana, have helped countless people who needed help in the Greenwood area.
John is also a smart and successful attorney, who knows the law and knows how to get things done in government.
He doesn't compromise his faith in order to further a political career. His actions in the legislature over the past 6 years are visible to everyone; he has no hidden agendas. What we see is what we get. He has been a hard-working and effective representative.
John McCravy is running for re-election as the Republican candidate for SC District 13 on Tuesday, November 8, and I am very happy to recommend him for re-election.