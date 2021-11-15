Says Jamie Harrison spreading lies
The head of SC DNC has once again shown open lies through a t.v. interview. Much like “big brother” (Orwells 1984), he (Harrison) accused the Republican party as a party of fascism. By nature, fascist support big government and government interferrance in personal lives. The Democrat party this past week announced through ousted VA gov. “parents have no say in their child’s education”. We saw the Brow shirt tactics of the Democrats after 2016 elections shouting down conservative speech. Banning people you don’t agree with is fascism. Jamie Harrison said “the Repubcan lies....”But OBama, now Biden, seemed incapable of telling any truth. Both Democrat fascist.
JAMES HOZEY
Abbeville