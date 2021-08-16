Several nights ago, Mark Levin (on TV) gave itemized figures on the impending infrastructure bill. He called it a $1.2 trillion bill, with actual infrastructure projects receiving only 18%, the balance going to assorted welfare-type programs. Comparable figures in Thursday’s paper call it $1 trillion, with infrastructure getting 35.4%.
Whichever one believes, infrastructure spending accounts for a maximum of one-third of total spending; two-thirds will be spent on welfare programs — to ensure they keep their cushy Washington offices and all accompanying perks.
It has surprised me that the IJ hasn’t identified the 19 Republican senators whose votes gave Democrats their overwhelming 69-31 victory. Today’s paper would have been more informative had you identified the 19 in the space you devoted to the photo of Sen. Chuck Shumer celebrating victory with clenched fists and always open mouth (although masked, his open mouth is a given).
BRUCE TENNANT
Greenwood
Editor’s note — These are the 19 Republicans who voted in favor of the bill:
Roy Blunt of Missouri; Richard Burr of North Carolina; Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia; Bill Cassidy of Louisiana; Susan Collins of Maine; Kevin Cramer of North Dakota; Mike Crapo of Idaho; Deb Fischer of Nebraska; Lindsey Graham of South Carolina; Chuck Grassley of Iowa; John Hoeven of North Dakota; Mitch McConnell of Kentucky; Lisa Murkowski of Alaska; Rob Portman of Ohio; James Risch Idaho; Mitt Romney of Utah; Dan Sullivan of Alaska; Thom Tillis of North Carolina; and Roger Wicker of Mississippi.