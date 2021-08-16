I hope I spoke for others with this letter to Gov. Henry McMaster.
You have failed the people of South Carolina. You have kowtowed to political expediency and left us in a health care crisis made by your inane actions concerning children attending school this year.
You personally have put my daughter and grandchildren in an impossible situation. This includes putting my 6-year-old granddaughter in a classroom with no COVID-19 protocols as we had last year. My daughter does not wish to send my granddaughter into a classroom that requires nothing toward health safety except prayer. My little granddaughter is so excited to be with her teacher and friends and yet, because of you, she will now experience a threat to herself, her teachers, her classmates and her family.
Who are you? What kind of man does this to people wittingly and glories in sanctimonious statements of how we must put children back in schools, regardless of the health risk and lack of preparation.
BOB KOSTER
Ware Shoals