As a member of the Greenwood County Accommodation Tax Advisory Committee who attended the scheduled meeting on September 14th, I would like to clear up misconceptions that may have resulted from reading an incomplete explanation of the processes for distributing A-Tax funds. The State of South Carolina’s tax laws require that our community appoint an advisory committee to make recommendations for the expenditure of revenue generated from the A – Tax. This committee must be made up of a cross section of members of our community. Volunteer members take time from their workday to review each application in its entirety, making notes, and having lengthy discussions about each event or organization, paying particular attention to the potential for overnight visitors or “putting heads in beds”.
Each year, the need for grant money grows. More organizations request money and repeat organizations request more. Because one festival may have a longer history than another is no reason to award them more money than another. The deciding factor should be: what draws more overnight visitors, a daytime trip to visit the topiaries or a full weekend sampling BBQ? I would encourage County Council Members to attend a meeting of this advisory board to experience the process. Personally, I am disappointed that Council rejected the work of the committee and chose to simply award a percentage across the board. That reaction disregarded the thoughtful work of the committee members present and made me in particular feel as if my work was for naught.