A different kind of candidate – Bill Kimler has my unreserved support for House District 13 representative. We live in a state with many challenges, rating as we do near the bottom on several key factors, such as education, domestic violence, poverty, etc. Yet, our legislature is often dominated and bogged down by ‘culture war’ issues and battling political ideologies, unproductive behavior that wastes time and resources and does nothing to improve lives in our state, but sure make it more challenging for those who are the targets, including loss of freedoms. Bill will focus on those matters which are or should be true priorities for this state, such as the economy, infrastructure, education (achievement, not ideology, is the real challenge), crime, poverty and human health, among others. Bill is a science and data driven person, and relies on the facts in determining his views and the way he will vote and work for all South Carolinians. No doubt. He understands the complexity of our issues and challenges. He is a well nuanced and a deep thinker, something that is truly lacking in our state government. Importantly, Bill’s mind is not made up beforehand on many issues, he listens respectfully and can and does adjust his views and thinking based on the evidence. If you do not believe that doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result is the way to go, then, a vote for Bill Kimler is a great bet.