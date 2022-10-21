I am the mother of a child with multiple disabilities and epilepsy. Prescription drugs do not successfully stop all my daughter’s life-threatening seizures. They also cause terrible side effects. That’s why the S.C. Compassionate Care Act (the medical cannabis bill) has personal meaning to me.
Individuals suffering from epilepsy and other conditions deserve safe, regulated access to medical cannabis as a treatment option. The Compassionate Care Act would put that decision in the hands of physicians, not politicians who are currently standing in the way.
This year, the bill finally passed out of the Senate and reached the House floor. I contacted my representative, John McCravy, pleading for his support. Instead, he did everything in his power to stop it. He halted all debate by bringing up a procedural technicality. Rep. McCravy also authored OVER 1,000 amendments in another tactic to block a House vote. I was shocked and disheartened. How could my legislator stand in the way of my daughter’s opportunity for a better quality of life?
Recently, I reached out to Mr. McCravy’s opponent, Bill Kimler. Mr. Kimler visited our home to get a better understanding of how my daughter’s condition impacts our daily lives. He understood that we were looking for healing, not for a “high.” It’s this attention and compassion that would make Mr. Kimler an excellent representative for House District 13.
I hope voters will remember how our current representative blocked access to life-saving medicine. Bill Kimler will bring compassionate leadership to our State House.