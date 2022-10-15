I am writing in support of Bill Kimler for House District 13. I commend Bill for having the courage to run for public office. His platform messaging of “Facts Matter, Honesty Matters, and Truth Matters” is how he rolls. He is independent minded and has “committed to being a deliberative, thoughtful, evidence-based representative in the SC State House for EVERYONE in District 13“.
He supports all the good stuff that puts people first: Medicaid expansion, quality public education, pension reform and medical marijuana. That he lacks is experience in the political arena which is another good thing: he is a listener, open minded and independent — not beholden to a party ideology.
South Carolina needs to be turned purple by electing Democrats to state wide offices. The Republican Party has controlled all three branches of the Government for twenty years, moving continuously to the right. The current elected leadership has taken South Carolina too extreme. As a result of this we continue to slip in all state rankings.
Bill’s background as an educator, technology professional and executive leader will be an asset in Columbia not only to Governor Joe Cunningham, Superintendent of Education Lisa Ellis and Secretary of State Peggy Butler but more importantly to the moderate members of the majority party to build a governing coalition who will put the best interest of all South Carolinians ahead of Party politics.