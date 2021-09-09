I can only say that I hope everyone who voted for Joe Biden is jumping for joy that he is causing the deaths of thousands of people.
I hope that one of these days he stands trial for murder of all the people who are dying or will die because he was so envious, jealous and full of hatred for President Trump and the American people. His true colors for his fellow Americans came out over the past two weeks.
I have wondered about something every time he spoke to the people or "read" one of his speeches. Why has he not once ever said "God Bless America?" Is it because he dislikes us all or is he just an ignorant ass? I'm guessing it's the latter.
His 40-year record speaks for itself. I guess he is just trying to make up for taking paychecks from us for 40 years for doing nothing and now he thinks he will be recognized as a "hero." Heroes do not kill thousands of innocent people just to try to be famous and loved. Believe me, he will only be famous for the horror he has created in Afghanistan and number of people who will have lost their lives in this debacle he created.
May God Bless America and its people and may Joe Biden reside in Hell for the rest of time.
JANET HECK
Greenwood