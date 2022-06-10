Move over China, Cuba, Russia and Venezuela here we come. We’re gaining on you and Mr. Biden has us on the fast track. By signing executive orders on his first day in office to stifle the production of oil, he jump-started the price of gasoline and it’s been rising rapidly ever since, doubling in his 16 months in office. Of course, there are some other factors, such as Mr. Putin’s war and the reckless spending on Congresses’ part have also played a role. At this doubling rate, the price of gasoline will be over $16/gallon before his term is over. Long before that happens, gas and diesel fuel will be so expensive that truckers cannot afford the fuel to deliver goods, farmers cannot afford to farm, or get their products to market and people cannot afford to work, shop, vacation, or play. Food costs will be prohibitive if even available. Monumental shortages and outages of everything. Complete chaos. Either Biden doesn’t understand the laws of supply and demand or he’s trying to force us into governmental control of all manufacturing and businesses by leaving us no choice but to nationalize them through the back door bringing us to Socialism. Joe don’t go begging the Saudis to pump more oil. Please take off the restrictions you placed on the oil producers, restart the Keystone pipeline, and stop some of your unmindful spendings. Then watch the price of gasoline drop. That just might be the switch you need to turn on what you’re looking for.