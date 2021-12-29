Despite the worries, vaccine mandates have not resulted in anyone being forced to get a vaccination or a booster. No homes have been entered, no cars have been stopped and no one has been made against their will to get any shots. It is still strictly voluntary. However, in the sole interest of public health, some organizations, businesses, and government agencies have taken the advice of epidemiologists and implemented new rules regarding what they feel is in the best interest of the health of their constituents.
This is not new. The government and businesses have issued mandates on smoking in restaurants, and no one has had their smoking privileges revoked, but if you want to eat at a restaurant indoors you can’t smoke. Government overreach, I think not. Drinking and driving, seat belts, same thing. Government overreach on one’s right to drink, no. Is it in the best interest of public health, yes. There are many other similar examples of rules that change as we learn about what should be done to protect the public health.
Get the vaccination or don’t, it is your decision. It is also the right of the government and businesses to make rules that affect their operations in the interest of public health. If you don’t like the rules of an organization, then don’t work there. Finally, it is not a “right” to endanger the health of others, please get vaccinated.
DAN HEALY
Greenwood