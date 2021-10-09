Right to choose, but choose wisely
So many letters write about choices when it comes to getting the Covid vaccine. They write about their right to choose. I cannot recall if I read this in the IJ or the news on my computer, but I think it is one of the best examples to encourage people to get the Covid vaccine. A young husband/father in the ICU who had the Covid virus asked to make a call to his wife before being intubated. “I wish I had taken the damn vaccine!” he said. Unfortunately, he did not survive. If this was previously in the IJ my letter can be ignored. Thanks.
MARY CROUCH
Greenwood