Response to pandemic moral, spiritual issue
I recently learned that McCormick County had the highest vaccination rate and lowest COVID rate in our state. Churches working together were largely credited for this success. I know people who believe the COVID misinformation that is being spread by certain media and politicians. Consequently, these people do not trust our public health organizations or heed their doctors’ advice to get vaccinated. If people do not even trust their own doctors, what legitimate source is there left to trust? McCormick County appears to have the answer in looking to its churches for guidance.
The mission of the church is to spread the gospel of Jesus Christ. Linking COVID vaccinations and COVID public health guidelines with God’s word seems natural. Jesus taught that the second most important commandment is “to love your neighbor as yourself.” (Mark 12:31) He also taught “So in everything, do to others as you would have them do to you.” (Matthew 7:12) Failure to get vaccinated and follow covid health guidelines endangers others which violates these commands. McCormick County churches have been effective in addressing COVID issues. Based on Jesus’ words, people’s response to the pandemic is a moral, ethical, and spiritual issue. Our only hope to lessen the illness, death and upheaval we are now experiencing is God, and God works through His people in the churches.
RUSTY WILSON
Ninety Six