Savannah Lakes Village (SLV) is a community along Lake Thurmond in McCormick, SC. SLV Windfall Group is a company engaged in development, marketing and real estate sales in SLV.
The headline for Index Journal on February 20 read “China is not buying SLVW”. In this edition, Co-CEO of SLV Windfall, Jim Walsh, indicated that “China is not buying SLVW” which resulted in the Headline.
This statement may be true because a subsidiary of a Chinese Company, Foodbase Group Inc., is located in the United States.
THE REST OF THE STORY. CHINA IS BUYING SLVW
The following information was taken from U.S. Securities Exchange Commission, File number 001-3937.
AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd (AnPac) through a subsidiary, Foodbase Group Inc., has entered into an Equity Purchase Agreement LLC, to acquire SLV Windfall Group which are engaged in developing, marketing and selling real estate in SLV
AnPac is a Chinese company with principal offices in Lishui, Zhejiang Province 323006, The People’s Republic of China.
US Senator Marco Rubio, Vice Chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, has indicated that we have a right to protect our country from foreign ownership that are directly related to the Communist party of China. It can not come at our expense by taking away our jobs, our industry and our capabilities and that is what is happening and should no longer be allowed to happen.
State Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey and other Senators have advanced a bill banning Chinese and Russian citizens from buying property in South Carolina.