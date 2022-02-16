I write this as a former Trump supporter. I’ve had enough.
Can anyone explain how the GOP is going to win the 2022 Midterms with Donald Trump being touted as Head of the Republican Party?
Trump has trashed, insulted, thrown under the bus, bad mouthed, blasted and whatever low life names he can think up about anyone who dares to disagree with anything he says. Loyalty is not in his vocabulary.
Does anyone really think that Trump is totally blameless in the January 6th storming of the Capital? For god sake he is the one who ask the rioters to show up and stop the proceedings. What did Trump think these demonstrators were going to do, throw marsh mellows! Evidently Trump watched it all unfold on TV and did nothing. Trump is asking for donations so he can attach any candidate for the Senate, House, Governors and Attorney Generals races who will not swear loyalty to Trump. I refer you to Georgia Governor Kemp. Trump has recruited former Georgia Senator Purdue, who lost the Georgia Senate runoff election in 2020, to challenge Governor Kemp in the upcoming primary. Now Trump is going after Florida Governor DeSantis! This will do two things, first spend a lot of $ that could be used in the midterm 2022 and second, disturb those who vote for the losing primary candidate and won’t show up to vote in the 2022 midterm. Trump is recruiting candidates across the US to run against anyone who disagrees with him. New Governor of Virginia kept Trump away and won!
There are a lot of good candidates and the GOP had better find one soon.