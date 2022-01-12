Reflecting on sacrifices of Martin Luther King Jr.
Several years ago, I visited Memphis, Tennessee. I visited the Lorraine Hotel. I found myself staring at the area where Dr. King was assassinated. I’m not emotional but I found myself an emotional mess standing in that parking lot. Why? In my mind, I was in a state of mind that very few people get to experience. It’s called, “HAPPINESS”. It dawned on me that all that I am and hope to be is in part due to this man’s sacrifice. Soon, we’ll begin our annual remembrances of Dr. King. More in word but less in deed. I’m a child of the institutional racism era. I lived it. It chafes me to hear the flipping of the race card so easily nowadays by people who’ve never experienced true racism. This allows one to accept the role of a victim. If they experienced racism from that era they would find a mountain, jump off it and set themself on fire on the way down. Monthly, I visit the area of town I grew up in. It’s to take measurement of my journey. I’d like to think my parents and Dr. King would be proud of me. I’ve been bent in my lifetime but not broken. Feelings of nostalgia have been replaced by embarrassment. When did people start believing living as if you’re in a third world country is okay? This is tantamount to a smack to face of Dr. King for all his sacrifice. His effort should not be in vain.